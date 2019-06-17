Diversified Trust Co Has $3.18 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $132.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $136.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

