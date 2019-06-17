Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,031 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.36 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

