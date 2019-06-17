Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.21. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.89 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

