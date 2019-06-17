Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.67 ($51.94).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching €36.93 ($42.94). The company had a trading volume of 420,612 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

