Debitum Network (DEB) Market Cap Reaches $15.68 Million

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Debitum Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00365134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.02391429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00153755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

