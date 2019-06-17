DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,278.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

