Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.67 ($68.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €47.60 ($55.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 1-year high of €63.63 ($73.99). The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.