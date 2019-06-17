Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

