Cryptonex (CNX) Market Capitalization Tops $82.66 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00015997 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $82.66 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00358093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.28 or 0.02459934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00156125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.