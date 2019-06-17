Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $30,890.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $30,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $120.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -180.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Coupa Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Coupa Software by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Coupa Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

