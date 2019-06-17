Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

COST stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 298 ($3.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 477.50 ($6.24). The stock has a market cap of $334.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

In related news, insider Jacqueline de Rojas acquired 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £3,999.33 ($5,225.83). Also, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 34,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £122,808.70 ($160,471.32).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

