Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Continental Materials stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.18% of Continental Materials worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CUO remained flat at $$16.70 during trading on Monday. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580. Continental Materials has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.

Continental Materials Company Profile

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

