ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781,667 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

NYSE:COP opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/conocophillips-nysecop-shares-bought-by-columbia-asset-management.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.