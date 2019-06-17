Comparing Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $574.98 million 2.64 $117.00 million $3.52 12.45 Enterprise Financial Services $276.15 million 3.98 $89.22 million $3.61 11.33

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 20.99% 9.57% 1.10% Enterprise Financial Services 29.29% 13.50% 1.47%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Heartland Financial USA on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2018, it had 19 banking locations and 3 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

