Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €37.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.31 ($49.20).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €33.27 ($38.68) on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

