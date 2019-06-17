Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) & Lake Shore Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LSBK) Head to Head Review

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 16.13% 4.98% 0.72%

12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.85 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.72 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

