Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,856 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 918,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,289,000 after buying an additional 309,931 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,443,780. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/comcast-co-nasdaqcmcsa-shares-bought-by-princeton-global-asset-management-llc.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.