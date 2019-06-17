Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after acquiring an additional 734,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $1,195,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,181,524.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,415 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE CL opened at $73.35 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

