Coe Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 562.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $192.74 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $886.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/coe-capital-management-llc-has-1-90-million-holdings-in-apple-inc-nasdaqaapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.