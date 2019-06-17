Coe Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,128,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 956,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT opened at $44.57 on Monday. Plantronics Inc has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Charles D. Boynton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $58,736.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,026.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

WARNING: “Coe Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/coe-capital-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-plantronics-inc-nyseplt.html.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.