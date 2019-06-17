Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stake Increased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Clovis Oncology accounts for 3.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clovis Oncology worth $113,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,054,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $20,016,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $8,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $12.95 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $686.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $547,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $56,038 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

