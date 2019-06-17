Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $998,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 386,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

