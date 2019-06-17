Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 249,464 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249,464 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $583,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 311,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,537,000 after acquiring an additional 144,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 717.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $3,056,340. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $260.15 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $261.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

