Cleararc Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cleararc Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Cleararc Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 16,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $656,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,443,780. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.68.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/cleararc-capital-inc-reduces-position-in-comcast-co-nasdaqcmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.