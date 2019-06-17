Cleararc Capital Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cleararc Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Cleararc Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

