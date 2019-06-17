Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

CSCO stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

