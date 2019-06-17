China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) Stock Price Down 19.4%

China New Borun Corp (NYSE:BORN) shares were down 19.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 134,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get China New Borun alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/china-new-borun-nyseborn-stock-price-down-19-4.html.

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for China New Borun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Borun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.