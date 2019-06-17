Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Shares of CHK opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,071.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 655,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,337,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.