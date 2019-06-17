Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $110.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $155,990.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,328 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,068 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/cerebellum-gp-llc-boosts-holdings-in-yum-brands-inc-nyseyum.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.