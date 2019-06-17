Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $192,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 146,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $5,446,434.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,251 shares of company stock worth $15,599,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,555,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $13,817,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

