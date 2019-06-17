CARDbuyers 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $216.00 (BCARD)

CARDbuyers (CURRENCY:BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One CARDbuyers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, CARDbuyers has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. CARDbuyers has a total market capitalization of $15,091.89 and $216.00 worth of CARDbuyers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CARDbuyers

CARDbuyers (CRYPTO:BCARD) is a coin. CARDbuyers’ total supply is 30,950,185 coins. The official website for CARDbuyers is cardbuyers.cc . CARDbuyers’ official Twitter account is @CARDbuyersCoin

CARDbuyers Coin Trading

CARDbuyers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARDbuyers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARDbuyers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARDbuyers using one of the exchanges listed above.

