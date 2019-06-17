Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331,262 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 288.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. TheStreet cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.38.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.92 million. Analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 1,201,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $6,069,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 82,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $425,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,304 shares of company stock worth $6,500,205 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

