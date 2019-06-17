Brokerages Set Xing SE (ETR:O1BC) Target Price at $311.67

Shares of Xing SE (ETR:O1BC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €311.67 ($362.40).

O1BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €329.00 ($382.56) target price on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Xing stock opened at €358.00 ($416.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 59.67. Xing has a 12-month low of €223.00 ($259.30) and a 12-month high of €375.00 ($436.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

