Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Price Target at $42.31

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.31 ($49.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

EPA:SGO opened at €33.30 ($38.72) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

