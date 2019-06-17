Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $198.39

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $237.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

