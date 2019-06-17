Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $17.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $19.85 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $104.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $119.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.67 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $219.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams purchased 19,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa purchased 36,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $649,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 206,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,970.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,711. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

