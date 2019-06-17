Breedon Group (BREE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Breedon Group (LON: BREE):

6/13/2019 – Breedon Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 86 ($1.12).

6/3/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/29/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/29/2019 – Breedon Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

4/30/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/30/2019 – Breedon Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of BREE stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.90). 166,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Breedon Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.