Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $9,660.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00366297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.46 or 0.02365814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

