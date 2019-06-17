Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $135.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.14.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $135.20 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $78,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.