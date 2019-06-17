BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Trimmed by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $74,908,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in BorgWarner by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after buying an additional 1,530,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after buying an additional 1,501,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,343,000 after buying an additional 879,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,908,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,222,000 after purchasing an additional 799,436 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.09 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $131,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

