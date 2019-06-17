BMO Capital Markets Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$15.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HSE has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB cut Husky Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.50.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE HSE opened at C$12.70 on Friday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$12.27 and a one year high of C$22.99. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.