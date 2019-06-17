BidaskClub Upgrades Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Hold”

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.90 on Monday. Commscope has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 3,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,155,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,711,000 after purchasing an additional 303,966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,868,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,269,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,499 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

