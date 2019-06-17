BidaskClub Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.00 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Mary Beth Springer sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $63,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George C. Roeth sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $86,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,318 shares of company stock valued at $245,086. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $16,141,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,586,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 59,439 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

