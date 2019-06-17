Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 8.3%

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 164,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 123,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bewhere in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Bewhere alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/bewhere-cvebew-trading-down-8-3.html.

Bewhere Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bewhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bewhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.