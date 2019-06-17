Benefit Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,223,654 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,223,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,917,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 5.3% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $624,075,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

