Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $870,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

