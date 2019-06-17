Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Belden has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Belden has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Belden has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

