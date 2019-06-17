Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ZovioInc . stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

