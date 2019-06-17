Barclays Downgrades Breedon Group (LON:BREE) to Equal weight

Barclays cut shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 86 ($1.12).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.25 ($1.11).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.90) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

