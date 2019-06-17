Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 157,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 755,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 67,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.98.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/bank-of-america-corp-nysebac-stake-decreased-by-b-s-pension-fund-trustee-ltd-acting-for-the-british-steel-pension-fund.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.